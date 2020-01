Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday permanently blocked a central portion of a 2016 voter identification law that it said had required a “misleading” and “contradictory” sworn statement from people lacking a photo ID. The 5-2 ruling upholds a decision by a lower court judge, who had blocked the affidavit […] 👓 View full article