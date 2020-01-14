Global  

Melbourne Victory sack coach Marco Kurz after 13 games

The Age Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Melbourne Victory have sacked Marco Kurz after a disappointing start to the club's 2019-20 season.
Kurz banned for Reds return

Melbourne Victory coach Marco Kurz will not lead his team against Adelaide United on Friday night following his red card in Gosford.
The Age


FanzALeague

A-League Fanz Melbourne Victory sack coach Marco Kurz after 13 A-League games in charge https://t.co/z6vgrJnDD5 17 minutes ago

MSNAUSport

MSN Australia Sport Melbourne Victory sack coach Marco Kurz after 13 games https://t.co/pTONocy5bS 21 minutes ago

084_j

Jarrad RT @FOXFOOTBALL: @gomvfc have axed coach Marco Kurz. MORE: https://t.co/vIiKihThu1 https://t.co/WHVeAybELg 24 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Melbourne Victory sack coach Marco Kurz after 13 A-League games in charge | Football The unhappy reign of Marco… https://t.co/NRK9bGazC9 25 minutes ago

ZahoriBalmaceda

🦊 Zahorí Balmaceda 🦊 RT @guardian: Melbourne Victory sack coach Marco Kurz after 13 A-League games in charge https://t.co/tzSWmRh0rq 30 minutes ago

RyanEckford

Ryan Eckford RT @theagesport: - Marco Kurz sacked - Carlos Salvachua to take over for the rest of the season - Marco Rojas expected to have a medical on… 30 minutes ago

grauniad_news

Grauniad Newspepar Melbourne Victory sack coach Marco Kurz after 31 AgLea-ue games in charge https://t.co/cFDVx75kV3 37 minutes ago

guardian

The Guardian Melbourne Victory sack coach Marco Kurz after 13 A-League games in charge https://t.co/tzSWmRh0rq 37 minutes ago

