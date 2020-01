Finebaum Fan RT @stevemegargee: NCAA rules #Tennessee 7-footer and Arizona State transfer Uros Plavsic can start playing for #Vols immediately https://t… 24 minutes ago Ambrose Gier "NCAA: Arizona St Transfer Plavsic May Play for Tennessee Now" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/W6AOZPyBDG 34 minutes ago christi ware RT @JonRothstein: Tennessee's Uros Plavsic has been cleared by the NCAA and is eligible immediately, per release. Was originally denied a w… 41 minutes ago Delphine Pilcher "NCAA: Arizona St Transfer Plavsic May Play for Tennessee Now" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/fth8CUEUnt 43 minutes ago Jon Rothstein Tennessee's Uros Plavsic has been cleared by the NCAA and is eligible immediately, per release. Was originally deni… https://t.co/qsDTxPqo6m 44 minutes ago Coach Billy Carson NCAA: Arizona St transfer Plavsic may play for Tennessee now https://t.co/mPDkM0KYHS https://t.co/TO7Hdum71B 47 minutes ago texaspost NCAA: Arizona St transfer Plavsic may play for Tennessee now https://t.co/lXSk7ihESp https://t.co/EKEqQBYpwC 58 minutes ago Steve Megargee NCAA rules #Tennessee 7-footer and Arizona State transfer Uros Plavsic can start playing for #Vols immediately https://t.co/bL0WHEnfrN #sec 58 minutes ago