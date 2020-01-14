Global  

Q&A: What is happening with Wisconsin’s voter purge?

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The ongoing fight over whether 209,000 people in Wisconsin should be removed from voter registration rolls has pit liberals against conservatives in the closely divided battleground state. President Donald Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 and it is expected to be one of a handful of swing states that will decide […]
