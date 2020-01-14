Global  

House unveils new impeachment evidence against Trump from Giuliani associate Lev Parnas

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, submitted the evidence in response to a subpoena.
News video: Lev Parnas Seen With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner In Newly Surfaced Photo

Lev Parnas Seen With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner In Newly Surfaced Photo 00:47

 A photo has surfaced that shows Lev Parnas, who is facing multiple charges for campaign finance violations and was an associate of Rudy Giuliani, standing between Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

U.S. Senate Is Expected To Receive The Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump [Video]U.S. Senate Is Expected To Receive The Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump

It comes after a three week standoff with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. President Trump was impeached by the house last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:57Published

Senate Republicans close ranks on rules for Trump impeachment trial [Video]Senate Republicans close ranks on rules for Trump impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough votes to set the rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, dealing a blow to Democrats' efforts to call new witnesses..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:44Published


House Intel Committee Shares New Evidence Provided by Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas

The House Intelligence Committee is sending the House Judiciary Committee new documents and information "related to the impeachment inquiry" provided by *Lev...
Mediaite

Lawyer: Giuliani associate’s documents turned over to House

WASHINGTON (AP) — A close associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has provided a trove of text messages and photos to the House...
Seattle Times


gregmethod

Greg Method RT @nicholaswu12: STORY here: https://t.co/43Dc1Oopud 4 minutes ago

MargiNowak

Margi Nowak RT @Libertea2012: New impeachment evidence: Lev Parnas, associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, pressed for Ukraine investigation into Joe… 7 minutes ago

mikeqc1975

Mike Sullivan New impeachment evidence: Lev Parnas, associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, pressed for Ukrain... https://t.co/V4KKSSlmzN via @YahooNews 11 minutes ago

JimBrownBT

Jim B. RT @USATODAY: House Democrats impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for urging Ukraine to investigate Biden. The… 12 minutes ago

arnold_ramona

RAMONA arnold  New impeachment evidence: Lev Parnas, associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, pressed for Ukraine investigation in… https://t.co/GN1aYjIZHC 20 minutes ago

arthurm40159518

arthur murray RT @pesterplarson3: House unveils new impeachment evidence against Trump from Giuliani associate Lev Parnas https://t.co/voXl4WlGyQ 22 minutes ago

DonaldSSpivey1

Donald S. Spivey @realDonaldTrump It looks like your close personal friend, Lev Parnes, unlocked his phone, HOLLY SHIT! https://t.co/29cBo5WSZ1 24 minutes ago

biglazlo

Joseph Silvestro Jr USA TODAY: House unveils new impeachment evidence against Trump from Giuliani associate Lev Parnas. https://t.co/3sux57fTlD via @GoogleNews 24 minutes ago

