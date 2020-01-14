Global  

Democrats release new documents on eve of impeachment trial

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have released a trove of documents they obtained from Lev Parnas, a close associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as they prepare to send articles of impeachment to the Senate for Trump’s trial. The documents made public Tuesday add new context to the Democrats’ charges that Trump […]
Pelosi defends delay in impeachment trial [Video]Pelosi defends delay in impeachment trial

Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to temporarily delay the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Pelosi defends her decision, saying they want the public to see the “need for..

Pelosi Defends Delay In Impeachment Trial [Video]Pelosi Defends Delay In Impeachment Trial

Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to temporarily delay the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Pelosi defends her decision, saying they want the public to see the “need for..

Five Democrats likely to leave campaigns for Senate impeachment trial

Five of the Democrats running for president will have to leave the campaign trail to be jurors in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial. Ed O'Keefe reports on...
Democrats Release New Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani Documents on Eve of Impeachment Trial


