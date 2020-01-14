Global  

Seven's Jane Bunn told she's 'no longer required' on 3AW breakfast

The Age Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The announcement comes as Nine puts its stamp on the top-rating talkback station.
Tweets about this

typosp0t

typospot Typo @theage from regular guest roles at 3AW and 2G in favour of its own presenters. https://t.co/s73S5U7zrc 2 hours ago

typosp0t

typospot Typo @theage The stopped spending and the cross stopped. https://t.co/s73S5U7zrc 2 hours ago

mattsmithson

Matt Smithson Awks given the rebuttal from 3AW management that “We didn't sack Jane, Seven stopped spending” 🤔… https://t.co/ZRrBkVpKPN 4 hours ago

craig778saints

Craig Powell 🔥💧 RT @theage: Weather presenter Jane Bunn has been cut loose from 3AW's top-rating breakfast program. https://t.co/57IZjU5OZB 5 hours ago

theage

The Age Weather presenter Jane Bunn has been cut loose from 3AW's top-rating breakfast program. https://t.co/57IZjU5OZB 5 hours ago

