Smoke haze forces race meetings to be abandoned, Flemington at risk

The Age Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Saturday’s Flemington meeting could be shifted to Sunday due to hazardous smoke haze after Caulfield and Yarra Valley meetings were abandoned on Wednesday.
Flemington races to go ahead after smoke hazes fears ease

Saturday's twilight meeting at Flemington is expected to go ahead despite earlier fears the smoke haze would force the Victoria Racing Club to reschedule.
The Age

