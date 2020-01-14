Global  

Warren, Sanders rivalry heats up as Democratic candidates prepare to take stage for Iowa debate

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The six candidates on stage at the Sheslow Auditorium in Des Moines are the smallest group yet to debate each other.
News video: Warren, Sanders Spar In Iowa Debate

Warren, Sanders Spar In Iowa Debate 02:20

 Democratic presidential hopefuls met on the debate stage ahead of the Iowa caucuses. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders lock horns in US Democrats debate

US presidential candidates have taken to the stage in Iowa for the final Democratic party debate before primary voting begins.
SBS

Biden, Sanders spar in US Democrats debate

US presidential candidates have taken to the stage in Iowa for the final Democratic party debate before primary voting begins.
SBS

