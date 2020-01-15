Global  

Ukrainian Ambassador Was Under Surveillance, Documents Suggest

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
“They are willing to help if we/you would like a price,” read one of a series of text messages indicating that the ambassador, Marie L. Yovanovitch, was being watched.
