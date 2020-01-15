Global  

Jay-Z, Yo Gotti follow through on lawsuit over Mississippi prisons: 'Lives are in peril'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Attorneys working with Jay-Z and Yo Gotti are suing MDOC Commissioner Pelicia Hall on behalf of 29 people incarcerated in Mississippi prisons.
Yo Gotti, Roc Nation Demand Changes in Deadly Mississippi Prisons

Yo Gotti's sick and tired of the fatal bloodshed in Mississippi State Prisons, so he's enlisted Jay-Z's Roc Nation to demand the Governor make immediate changes...
TMZ.com

Yo Gotti + JAY-Z Threaten Legal Action Over Inhuman Mississippi Prison Conditions

Yo Gotti + JAY-Z Threaten Legal Action Over Inhuman Mississippi Prison ConditionsMemphis rapper Yo Gotti and JAY-Z are taking prison reform extra serious in 2020. The hip-hop pair are reportedly demanding the governor of Mississippi to make...
SOHH

