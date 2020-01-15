Global  

Late Vanderbilt AD winner of NCAA’s 2020 Pat Summitt Award

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The late David Williams II, the former athletic director at Vanderbilt, is the 2020 winner of the NCAA President’s Pat Summitt Award. The NCAA announced the award Tuesday. Gail Williams will accept on behalf of her late husband on Jan. 23 at the NCAA Convention in Anaheim, California. Williams, who retired […]
