Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining Amazon’s spy series ‘Citadel’

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star opposite Richard Madden in the U.S. edition of “Citadel,” a drama series to be produced in conjunction with programs from several other countries. “The idea is to create a truly global, action-packed spy series,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said. “It’s a totally innovative, multifaceted international […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joke new puppy was snubbed from Golden Globes [Video]Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joke new puppy was snubbed from Golden Globes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have joked that they were planning on bringing their puppy Gino to the Golden Globes.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published

Golden Globes: Priyanka-Nick's stylish red carpet outing [Video]Golden Globes: Priyanka-Nick's stylish red carpet outing

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her hubby Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance at the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Citadel': Priyanka Chopra, 'Game of Thrones' Richard Madden to star in series by 'Avengers' directors Russo Brothers

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made an announcement about her forthcoming series titled 'Citadel' by Russo Brothers in which she will be seen alongside Richard...
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood LifeJust JaredJust Jared JrE! Online

Pictures of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas attending Golden Globes and Deepika Padukone visiting Siddhivinayak went viral this week

One of the most loved international couples, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attended the 77th Golden Globes. The couple look supremely stylish in their classy...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Just JaredDNAJust Jared JrSify

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.