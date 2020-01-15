Global  

Australia's science minister calls for end to debate over whether climate change is real

SBS Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Karen Andrews has called for the urgent threat of the bushfire crisis to be heeded, saying arguing about whether climate change is real is a waste of time.
