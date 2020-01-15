Global  

Red Sox Fire Manager Alex Cora After Cheating Scandal

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Cora was the Houston Astros’ bench coach in 2017 and was implicated in an elaborate sign-stealing scheme.
WBZ Evening News Update For January 13

WBZ Evening News Update For January 13

 Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Faces Discipline For Sign-Stealing Scandal With Astros; Quincy Police Warn Parents About Possible Sexual Predator; US Supreme Court Will Not Hear Michelle Carter’s Appeal; Cloudy, Cool Tuesday.

Alex Cora: Boston Red Sox sack manager for role in Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal

The Boston Red Sox sack manager Alex Cora following his involvement in the "sign-stealing" scandal at the Houston Astros in 2017.
BBC News

Red Sox sack manager Cora for 'sign-stealing' role

The Boston Red Sox sack manager Alex Cora following his involvement in the "sign-stealing" scandal at the Houston Astros in 2017.
BBC News

Peterthekid02

Peter⚾️ RT @LordChozen: Yankees offseason: — Sign Gerrit Cole — Fire Larry Rothschild — New medical and training staff — Astros and Red Sox… 4 minutes ago

MLB__Rantz

MLB_Rantz RT @CBSDFW: Red Sox Fire Manager Alex Cora For Role In Electronic Sign Stealing Scandal https://t.co/FIna6e4E2Q (Getty Images) https://t.co… 1 hour ago

nypaisan82

John M. Albertelli Breaking: Red Sox Fire Cora: Alex Cora let go as manager amid MLB’s investigation into sign-stealing https://t.co/CXE6RXklbW 1 hour ago

CanesWarningFS

Canes Warning Red Sox fire manager, former UM Hurricanes standout Alex Cora in connection to Astros scandal https://t.co/W1PN8CS6FI 1 hour ago

thom7002

michael abbadie RT @BostonGlobe: This was simply not survivable for Alex Cora. He disgraced the #RedSox with his role in two cheating scandals, and he need… 2 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Boston Red Sox #fire manager #Alex #Cora amid sign-stealing #investigation - Jan 15 @ 1:41 AM ET https://t.co/RAE1VBWglz 2 hours ago

CIDdrWHO

PlanetUSA No one was that surprised the Red Sox let Alex Cora go amid multiple sign-stealing scandals https://t.co/GQoH46XVMH via @YahooSports 2 hours ago

therealadrianc

Adrian Cardenas RT @ChronAstros: Red Sox fire Alex Cora in wake of cheating scandal https://t.co/M0HT4Fk3KD 2 hours ago

