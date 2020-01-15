Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Live updates: Tracking which candidates talk the most in the seventh Democratic debate

euronews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Live updates: Tracking which candidates talk the most in the seventh Democratic debate
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Democratic Debate: What Each Candidate Has Fundraised so Far

Democratic Debate: What Each Candidate Has Fundraised so Far 01:31

 Here's how much the Democratic candidates who qualified for Tuesday's debate raised in the fourth quarter.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Who's onstage for the Iowa Democratic presidential debate [Video]Who's onstage for the Iowa Democratic presidential debate

Buckle up. The seventh Democratic presidential debate will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:52Published

Who's Onstage For The Iowa Democratic Presidential Debate [Video]Who's Onstage For The Iowa Democratic Presidential Debate

Buckle up. The seventh Democratic presidential debate will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. According to Business Insider, CNN and the Des Moines Register will..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

January Democratic debate live updates: Six candidates face off in Des Moines

January Democratic debate live updates: Six candidates face off in Des Moines
euronews Also reported by •NPRSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comSifyCBS News

The candidates who have qualified for the January Democratic debate so far

Five Democratic candidates have qualified to participate in the seventh debate of the primary season.
CBS News


Tweets about this

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Live updates: Tracking which candidates talk the most in the seventh Democratic debate https://t.co/MmrTIg4lEY https://t.co/m9QqCoDyBV 11 minutes ago

JSeulement2019

Jeanette Seulement 🆘🆘🆘🆘🆘 RT @MSNBC: Amid questions, interruptions, and answers, @NBCNews will track how much each candidate talks throughout the #DemDebate. https:/… 14 minutes ago

CrapanzanoRobin

robin crapanzano RT @NBCPolitics: Amid questions, interruptions, and answers, @NBCNews will track how much each candidate talks throughout the #DemDebate. h… 17 minutes ago

MSNBC

MSNBC Amid questions, interruptions, and answers, @NBCNews will track how much each candidate talks throughout the… https://t.co/grJfi7GfXo 21 minutes ago

diegodelunamx

Diego De Luna RT @NBCNews: Amid questions, interruptions, and answers, @NBCNews will track how much each candidate talks throughout the #DemDebate. https… 25 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Live updates: Tracking which candidates talk the most in the seventh Democratic debate https://t.co/tuZwQ0tnia https://t.co/TEHHOBq2Ex 26 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Live updates: Tracking which candidates talk the most in the seventh Democratic debate https://t.co/C59nN0NdYV https://t.co/WgGV0rGQyz 26 minutes ago

wtfiscrackin

wtfiscrackin Live updates: Tracking which candidates talk the most in the seventh Democratic debate https://t.co/eeubHW8cac 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.