NEW YORK (AP) — California attorney Michael Avenatti’s extortion trial will proceed next week as scheduled, a judge said Tuesday after defense lawyers requested a month-long delay to process 4,000 pages of documents turned over recently by prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe in Manhattan denied the request after prosecutors insisted that the documents […]

