Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Army Day 2020: Why we celebrate Army Day on 15th January every year

DNA Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Indian Army is celebrating the 72nd Army Day today.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Ahead of 72nd Army Day, ‘Know your Army Mela’ organised in Goa

Ahead of 72nd Army Day, ‘Know your Army Mela’ organised in Goa 02:21

 Ahead of 72nd Army Day, ‘Know your Army Mela 2020’ was organised in Goa’s Panaji. The fair is a two day event from January 13 to 14. Military and pipe band display was held at the fair for spectators.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Army Chief addresses gathering on 4th Armed Forces Veterans' Day, says 1700 women will be inducted [Video]Army Chief addresses gathering on 4th Armed Forces Veterans' Day, says 1700 women will be inducted

ARMY CHIEF ADDRESSES GATHERING ON 4TH ARMED FORCES VETERANS' DAY, ARMY CHIEF SAYS 1700 WOMEN WILL BE INDUCTED IN CORPS OF MILITARY POLICE, ARMY CHIEF SAYS TRAINING OF 101 WOMEN HAS ALREADY BEGUN FROM 6..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published

Orca Whales Chasing a Stingray in New Zealand [Video]Orca Whales Chasing a Stingray in New Zealand

Occurred on January 1, 2020 / Whangarei, New Zealand Info from Licensor: "Me and my fishing buddy Jack were fishing in the Whangarei harbour on New Year's Day when a pod of orca whales decided to put..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 03:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

4th gen in military, woman captain to lead contingent on R-Day

Captain Tania Shergill, who represents the fourth-generation in her family to serve in the military, will lead the marching contingent at the Army Day parade in...
IndiaTimes

Training of first batch of 100 women for induction into military police started: Army chief

Asked when women will be given combat role at a press conference here ahead of the Army Day, General Naravane did not give a direct reply and said training of...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LongHairedJK

ᵐⁱˢˢᵉˢ ᵏᵒᵒᵏⁱᵉ;-; RT @SpotifyKDaebak: There's so much to celebrate this year, and we wanted to highlight a special one for the @bts_bighit fans! Have you se… 43 seconds ago

kpopvae

Ivy ⁷ RT @omg_its_yelly: Come celebrate Sope day with me @lunacoffeeshop Freebies are while supplies last, if you have any questions please DM me… 2 minutes ago

MohanJoshiINC

Mohan Joshi On this precious day we celebrate Indian Army Day, we salute the valour of our jawans who guard the borders of our… https://t.co/89zLlWz8Zw 2 minutes ago

hindustaniveer2

Hindustan E Watan tere naam 🇮🇳 RT @Resolute_Ken: Let us celebrate Indian Army Day by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication and patriotism. Happy Indian… 4 minutes ago

AnkolaEkta

Unity, it's me! @adgpi @IAF_MCC @indiannavy just want to celebrate this day by thanking our brave army for protecting us selflessl… https://t.co/sE9wjLlyt9 5 minutes ago

RealGurkanwal

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @latestly: Army Day 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Download Online: Celebrate Indian Army Day With WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes and Greeti… 5 minutes ago

Resolute_Ken

པྲ་ཤཱནྟ པཱ་ཋཀ 🎊 [ Prashant pathak 🇮🇳] Let us celebrate Indian Army Day by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication and patriotism. Happy I… https://t.co/goQdTEbtmJ 6 minutes ago

amardeepjais

Amardeep Jaiswal RT @BjpBiplab: Let us celebrate Indian Army Day by saluting all the Army personnel and their families for their bravery, dedication and pat… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.