Windows 10: NSA reveals major flaw in Microsoft's code

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A patch is likely to be announced later although Microsoft insists no hacker has exploited it.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
News video: NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued

NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued 02:17

 Allen Martin reports on the National Security Agency warning Windows 10 users to install critical security patch (1-14-2020)

Recent related videos from verified sources

NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10 [Video]NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10

The National Security Agency disclosed a major vulnerability in the latest version of Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 to Microsoft. Gizmodo reports Microsoft released a fix for the issue on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35


Recent related news from verified sources

NSA Reports Major Windows 10 Flaw to Microsoft, Patch Coming Today

NSA Reports Major Windows 10 Flaw to Microsoft, Patch Coming TodayThe NSA reportedly uncovered a serious flaw in Windows 10, and it took the unusual but welcome step of telling Microsoft about it.  The post NSA Reports...
ExtremeTech

The NSA found a dangerous Windows 10 flaw and alerted Microsoft - rather than weaponise it

The major flaw in the Windows 10 operating system could potentially expose computer users to significant breaches or surveillance.
The Age

