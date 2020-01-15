Global  

For ‘Jeopardy’ fans, Ken Jennings is the greatest

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Being bold paid off for new “Jeopardy!” mega-champion Ken Jennings, while it didn’t for his opponents. Jennings won his third match in the “Jeopardy!” “Greatest of all Time” contest televised on Tuesday, an event that’s been a prime-time hit for ABC. He pocketed $1 million by dispatching James Holzhauer, who won […]
Local hip-hop artist's song featured in "Jeopardy!" commercial

Local hip-hop artist's song featured in "Jeopardy!" commercial

 Santino Corleon's song "GOAT" was featured on a commercial for Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time -- the prime-time showdown between the top three winners in "Jeopardy!" history.

