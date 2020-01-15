Global  

Young, Huerter power Hawks to 123-110 win over Booker, Suns

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 21 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late to beat the Phoenix Suns 123-110 on Tuesday night. Young had only 15 points before more than doubling his total in the final period for his 20th game with at least 30 points […]
