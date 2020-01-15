Young, Huerter power Hawks to 123-110 win over Booker, Suns Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 21 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late to beat the Phoenix Suns 123-110 on Tuesday night. Young had only 15 points before more than doubling his total in the final period for his 20th game with at least 30 points […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Young, Huerter power Hawks to 123-110 win over Booker, Suns Atlanta's high-scoring backcourt combination of Trae Young and Kevin Huerter overwhelmed the Phoenix Suns in the Hawks' 123-110 win

FOX Sports 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this