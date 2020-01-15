Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Who can beat Trump in 2020? Warren, Biden clash over 'woman' comment during Democratic debate

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren got into a debate over a major controversy that erupted in the days leading up to the debate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Democratic Candidates Clash In Final Debate Before Iowa Caucuses [Video]Democratic Candidates Clash In Final Debate Before Iowa Caucuses

Alexandria Hoff reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:09Published

Who's Onstage For The Iowa Democratic Presidential Debate [Video]Who's Onstage For The Iowa Democratic Presidential Debate

Buckle up. The seventh Democratic presidential debate will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. According to Business Insider, CNN and the Des Moines Register will..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders and Biden clash on foreign policy, trade in debate in Iowa

U.S. Democratic presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden clashed on foreign policy and trade in a debate in Iowa on Tuesday, drawing sharp...
Reuters Also reported by •NYTimes.comFOXNews.comSeattle Times

Candidates continue off-stage conflicts, and other top moments from the January Democratic debate in Iowa

The clash between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders over her claim he told her a woman can't win made an appearance on the debate stage Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Crommunist

Crommunist @Mad_Science_Guy I think whoever can convince black voters (esp. older ones) to break away from Biden wins the nomi… https://t.co/M9TO7OJehs 6 seconds ago

brie102500

Brianna ⚡️ The only ones left on the stage that I think can beat trump are Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden and I think would ra… https://t.co/bf7kyo6VM9 32 seconds ago

LaunchOhio

Launch Ohio We need @AndrewYang to beat Trump. He's the leader we need. @Biden keeps stuttering... @Warren is ____ 🗑...… https://t.co/dnVcQktQMg 4 minutes ago

nick_wsuydsa

nick🌹 Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg... all of them are lying backstabbing snakes that are going to get wash… https://t.co/Hnvc51BvXi 4 minutes ago

alley167

American🇺🇸Alley I am Flynn⭐⭐⭐ Text TRUMP - 88022 RT @Wyn1745: What are the odds of Trump winning re-election? As of now, President Trump has 4/5 odds to win reelection, according to Paddy… 12 minutes ago

DanSpehler

Dan Spehler RT @usatodayDC: Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren got into a debate over a major controversy that erupted in the days leading up to the d… 12 minutes ago

grivera945

Gthang562 @ZachandMattShow @TomPerez Looks like the @DNC is just asking for Trump to win again.. I really feel that Trump wil… https://t.co/enDllaDeiw 13 minutes ago

youngdrippapi

🧢🧢🧢 Sanders is a socialist, Biden is old, Warren is cringy, Butigieg is fake, Steyer is clueless and Klobuchar won’t wi… https://t.co/AX1PZ00aBD 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.