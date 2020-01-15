Global  

'Bernie is my friend': Warren and Sanders de-escalate campaign feud

euronews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
'Bernie is my friend': Warren and Sanders de-escalate campaign feud
News video: Warren Claims Bernie Sent Volunteers To Trash Her

Warren Claims Bernie Sent Volunteers To Trash Her 00:30

 Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” the Bernie Sanders campaign is attacking her on the trail. Sanders volunteers are using a script to suggest Warren appealed mainly to highly educated voters. “I was disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me.” "I...

Trump sides with Sanders in tiff with Warren [Video]Trump sides with Sanders in tiff with Warren

U.S. president Donald Trump weighed in to the row between Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday (January 14).

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:34Published

Sanders vs. Warren Feud [Video]Sanders vs. Warren Feud

Tensions have escalated between the two progressive senators before vital first caucuses.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:09Published


Warren, Sanders backers feud after ‘Pocahontas’ text message

A text message that referred to Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” that was sent through rival Bernie Sanders’ volunteer...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS NewsNYTimes.com

#RefundWarren Trends as Progressives Draw Lines in the Sand Amid Bernie Sanders-Elizabeth Warren Dispute

As the feud between Senators *Elizabeth Warren* and *Bernie Sanders* continues to play out, some people have demanded that the Massachusetts lawmaker give back...
Mediaite Also reported by •PoliticoDaily Caller

anna7bella

Alexa Bellamy RT @nytimes: "I didn't say it," Sanders said. “Bernie is my friend, and I am not here to try to fight with Bernie,” Warren said. “But loo… 6 minutes ago

clny65

CLNY RT @BarbaraRansby: Exchange btw Warren & Sanders on 'can a woman be president' is deeply troubling. #DemDebate If Bernie said it why isn't… 9 minutes ago

TacoCalleros

Mexican Joker RT @Kallindril: @AmandaMarcotte Sanders doesn’t owe Warren anything. Warren was “with Bernie” her “friend” until she was down in the polls… 14 minutes ago

DickandSharon

Dick and Sharon #RT @shaunking: RT @BarbaraRansby: Exchange btw Warren & Sanders on 'can a woman be president' is deeply troubling.… https://t.co/zc9as8mrxI 28 minutes ago

kjseo

Kevin Seo Here's the thing with the Bernie/Warren thing--it definitely is possible that Sanders said it, and if so it's of co… https://t.co/Vf7EQIwhjz 35 minutes ago

