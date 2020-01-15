Global  

Biden, Sanders spar over war in last debate before primaries

CBC.ca Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The Democratic Party's leading presidential candidates sparred over Iraq, war and foreign policy Tuesday night in the final debate showdown before primary voting begins.
Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders takes on Biden over Iraq war vote during Democratic debate

The final Democratic presidential debate before the pivotal Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses quickly erupted Tuesday night, as Bernie Sanders directly challenged...
FOXNews.com

Sanders raps Biden on Iraq vote in U.S. Democratic debate, Biden admits mistake

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders criticized rival Joe Biden's 2002 vote to authorize war in Iraq during a debate in Iowa on Tuesday, and...
Reuters


Tweets about this

sassagal

sassygirl RT @DailyCaller: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders spar over Biden's vote in 2002 to authorize the Iraq War. Biden calls his vote a "big mistak… 2 minutes ago

itechhere

www.thetechmore.com Biden, Sanders spar over war in last debate before primaries https://t.co/GUPqN4c1LD https://t.co/cyjhOp0Kdr 6 minutes ago

_joshthatcher

Josh Thatcher @TheFederalista A6: I think Biden had a good night, not a great one. But it seems that is all he needed. His spar w… https://t.co/LULisseVpg 6 minutes ago

drnoahross

Noah Ross Democratic debate: candidates spar over healthcare and free college – live - The Guardian https://t.co/UQcxsnCIzG https://t.co/CTGM0v5mX0 24 minutes ago

BackEagle03

TÜRK RT @trtworld: US Democratic Party’s leading presidential candidates spar over Iraq, war and foreign policy in the final debate showdown bef… 25 minutes ago

CBCWorldNews

CBC World News Biden, Sanders spar over war in last debate before primaries https://t.co/1pFmU9n4JU https://t.co/KGLtDCvDFy 27 minutes ago

ShinyHappyMedia

Shiny Happy Media Biden, Sanders spar over war in last debate before primaries https://t.co/i4pSRPKGsv 30 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Highlights: Biden, Sanders spar over Iraq war vote at start of Democratic debate https://t.co/DkbpzGN5po https://t.co/m1esV5Ll3s 33 minutes ago

