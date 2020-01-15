Morant, Brooks lead Grizzlies to 121-110 win over Rockets

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie guard Ja Morant had 26 points and eight assists, Dillon Brooks scored 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their sixth straight game by defeating the Houston Rockets 121-110 on Tuesday night. Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 despite going 6 of 16 from the floor. […]


