Matthews’ hat trick lifts Leafs past Devils 7-4

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews had his first hat trick since scoring four times in his NHL debut and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 7-4 on Tuesday night. John Tavares scored as part of a three-point night for the Leafs and Rasmus Sandin had two assists in his first game since […]
Matthews' 2nd career hat trick propels Leafs past Devils in high-scoring affair

John Tavares scored as part of a three-point night and Rasmus Sandin had two assists in his first game since getting called up from the minors to help reinforce...
CBC.ca

