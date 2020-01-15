Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos arrives in India, pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Hindu Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos’ India visit comes at a time when Amazon is facing an anti-trust investigation on multiple counts
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos on a 3-day India visit, pays tribute at Rajghat | OneIndia News

Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos on a 3-day India visit, pays tribute at Rajghat | OneIndia News 01:05

 AMAZON CHIEF JEFF BEZOS ARRIVES IN INDIA, PAYS HOMAGE TO MAHATMA , JEFF BEZOS PAYS TRIBUTE TO MAHATMA GANDHI AT RAJGHAT, AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS ON A 3-DAY INDIA VISIT, JEFF BEZOS WEARS WHITE KURTA & ORANGE HALF-JACKET

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Manishankar Aiyar sparks row again, calls Government 'Killers' at Shaheen Bagh|OneIndia News [Video]Manishankar Aiyar sparks row again, calls Government 'Killers' at Shaheen Bagh|OneIndia News

AAP ANNOUNCES CANDIDATES FOR ALL 70 SEATS, BROADBAND TO BE PARTIALLY RESTORED IN KASHMIR TODAY, MANI SHANKAR AIYAR ADDRESSES PROTESTORS AT SHAHEEN BAGH, MANOJ TIWARI'S VIDEO APPEAL TO CAA PROTESTERS AT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:26Published

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his visit to India [Video]Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his visit to India

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat memorial in New Delhi. In a video he posted on Twitter, Bezos was seen in a white kurta & bandhgala.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon's Bezos arrives in India, pays homage to the Mahatma

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) E-commerce major Amazon's global CEO Jeff Bezos, who is visiting India, paid homage to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat...
Sify

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos lands in India, remembers Mahatma Gandhi


Indian Express


Tweets about this

ShahVrashank

Vrashank Shah RT @sumitagarwal_82: Traders of @TEAMCAIT @AimraIndia @AICPDF will be protesting TODAY across 300 cities against the India visit of Amazon… 15 seconds ago

Iamchinmay10

chinmay pattanaik RT @CNBCTV18News: Amazon India (@amazonIN ) will export $10 billion worth of Make in India goods by 2025, said chief @JeffBezos at #AmazonS… 16 minutes ago

CNBCTV18News

CNBC-TV18 News Amazon India (@amazonIN ) will export $10 billion worth of Make in India goods by 2025, said chief @JeffBezos at… https://t.co/5m1C88CR5f 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.