Joe Ingles matched his career-high 27 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 118-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets and extend their winning streak to 10.



Recent related news from verified sources Jazz run winning streak to 10 with 118-107 victory over Nets NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Ingles matched his career high with 27 points, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 18 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz ran their winning streak to 10...

Seattle Times 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Evy K RT @theagesport: Joe Ingles has now scored a career-high 27 points in the NBA on six occasions as he top scored for Utah in their 118-107 v… 3 minutes ago The Age Sport Joe Ingles has now scored a career-high 27 points in the NBA on six occasions as he top scored for Utah in their 11… https://t.co/dek0gGeMlI 5 minutes ago NBA News Now Ingles equals career-high for hot Jazz - National Basketball Association News - https://t.co/mh6UmaynRq 52 minutes ago