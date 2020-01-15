Global  

Ingles equals career-high for hot Jazz

The Age Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Joe Ingles matched his career-high 27 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 118-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets and extend their winning streak to 10.
Jazz run winning streak to 10 with 118-107 victory over Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Ingles matched his career high with 27 points, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 18 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz ran their winning streak to 10...
Seattle Times

