Michael Avenatti, former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, arrested in California

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti was arrested on Tuesday on accusations that he violated the terms of his release from custody while awaiting trial on charges that he sought to extort millions of dollars from Nike Inc., federal prosecutors said.
News video: Attorney Michael Avenatti Arrested By IRS Agents For Allegedly Violating Pre-Trial Release Terms

Attorney Michael Avenatti Arrested By IRS Agents For Allegedly Violating Pre-Trial Release Terms 00:28

 Attorney Michael Avenatti, who formerly represented porn star Stormy Daniels, has been arrested by IRS agents following a state bar hearing for allegedly violating terms of his pre-trial release.

Just Do It? US Judge Rules On Avenatti's Motion To Delay Nike Extortion Trial [Video]Just Do It? US Judge Rules On Avenatti's Motion To Delay Nike Extortion Trial

A US judge on Tuesday rejected Michael Avenatti’s request to delay his upcoming criminal trial in Manhattan. Scheduled for January 21st, 2020, the trial concerns whether the celebrity lawyer tried to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Nike Wants Its Execs To Steer Clear Of Michael Avenatti Trial [Video]Nike Wants Its Execs To Steer Clear Of Michael Avenatti Trial

Reuters reports Nike Inc is asking a judge, "Just Not Do It." The sportswear giant asked a judge to block Michael Avenatti from having five of its sports marketing officials testify at his criminal..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Feds arrest Avenatti during California Bar Association hearing

Attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested by Internal Revenue agents Tuesday during a break in a disciplinary hearing in Los Angeles over allegations the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Reuters

Judge denies Michael Avenatti’s request to delay NY trial

NEW YORK (AP) — California attorney Michael Avenatti’s extortion trial will proceed next week as scheduled, a judge said Tuesday after defense lawyers...
Seattle Times

