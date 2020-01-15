Global  

Draisaitl’s 3-point game lifts Oilers past Predators 4-2

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 on Tuesday night. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Josh Archibald also scored, and Connor McDavid picked up three assists for the Oilers, who are 5-1-1 in their last seven. Filip Forsberg and Colin Blackwell scored for […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Oilers fend off Forsberg's lacrosse goal to fly past Predators

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers emerged with a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.
CBC.ca

McDavid leads Oilers past Maple Leafs 6-4

TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the Edmonton Oilers cooled off the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 6-4 victory on Monday...
Seattle Times

