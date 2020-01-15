Draisaitl’s 3-point game lifts Oilers past Predators 4-2

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 on Tuesday night. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Josh Archibald also scored, and Connor McDavid picked up three assists for the Oilers, who are 5-1-1 in their last seven. Filip Forsberg and Colin Blackwell scored for


