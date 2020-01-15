Firefighters were lowered by helicopter into a secret gorge to save the last remaining stand of Wollemi pine from the ferocious Gospers Mountain fire.

You Might Like

Tweets about this kurrawong RT @p_hannam: (Breaking, from me) Incredible, secret firefighting mission saves famous 'dinosaur trees': https://t.co/lAyp3cKyZW via @smh #… 3 seconds ago Susan RT @GrogsGamut: NSW Fires: RFS firefighters, NPWS save famous Wollemi pines from Gospers Mountain fire in secret mission https://t.co/VnNDi… 5 seconds ago Fintan OMahony RT @smh: This is great news. A secret firefighting mission has saved the only natural grove of Wollemi pines. Watch and learn all about the… 15 seconds ago Sedgley RT @AnnaVidot: You guys. The dinosaur trees. They saved them. 😭 Incredible, secret firefighting mission saves famous Wollemi pines from Go… 18 seconds ago Sylvia Kovacevic RT @smh: The only known natural grove of the world-famous Wollemi pines have been saved from destruction during the bushfires, thanks to de… 39 seconds ago David Metcalf RT @EnricoCoiera: Secret firefighting mission saves the last 200 Wollemi pines from bush fire. Oldest living tree species these miraculous… 1 minute ago Sedgley RT @bencubby: Great story: Secret firefighting mission saves Blue Mountains' Wollemi pine colony. via @p_hannam https://t.co/754ORHMMFI vi… 1 minute ago Ming W, PhD RT @MLeishman1: Phew! RFS firefighters, NPWS save famous Wollemi pines from Gospers Mountain fire in secret mission https://t.co/wc4gYpn8iT 2 minutes ago