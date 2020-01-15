Global  

Incredible, secret firefighting mission saves famous 'dinosaur trees'

The Age Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Firefighters were lowered by helicopter into a secret gorge to save the last remaining stand of Wollemi pine from the ferocious Gospers Mountain fire.
