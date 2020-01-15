Global  

US and China prepare to seal ‘phase one’ trade deal

FT.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Hard-fought agreement brings fragile truce but tough problems remain unresolved
News video: US and China are set to sign phase-one trade deal

US and China are set to sign phase-one trade deal 02:30

 Washington and Beijing are set to sign a phase-one deal, aiming to reduce some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of American farm, energy and manufactured goods.

Trump To Sign 'Phase One' China Trade Deal, But Most Tariffs Remain In Place

President Trump is set to sign a "phase one" trade deal with China Wednesday. The agreement relaxes some U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. In exchange, China is...
NPR

Asian Markets Mostly Lower Ahead Of Signing Of U.S.-China Trade Deal

Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday as investors await the signing of a phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China later today. However,...
RTTNews Also reported by •Sify

