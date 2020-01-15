Who were the winners and losers in the January Democratic debate?



Recent related videos from verified sources Drake University Will Host A Democratic Debate On Tuesday Night It’s the final debate before the Iowa caucuses (1:54). WCCO 4 News At Noon – January 14, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:54Published 13 hours ago Need 2 Know: Oscar Snubs, LSU Wins Here are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 08:35Published 17 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Analysis: Winners and losers from Iowa Democratic debate The Democratic presidential candidates took part Tuesday in the last debate before the Iowa caucuses in just less than three weeks.The field was the smallest...

New Zealand Herald 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this