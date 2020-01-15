Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US: Passenger jet dumps fuel on California schoolyards

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A passenger plane spewed jet fuel over Los Angeles playgrounds, causing schoolchildren and adults to experience skin and lung irritation. The plane, which had reported engine trouble, landed safely at a nearby airport.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTLA - Published < > Embed
News video: Flight Returning to LAX Drops Fuel on Three Schools; 42 Patients Treated, According to Officials

Flight Returning to LAX Drops Fuel on Three Schools; 42 Patients Treated, According to Officials 03:02

 Dozens of people at three schools in the Los Angeles area were treated after a plane with mechanical issues dumped a load of jet fuel while returning to LAX for an emergency landing on Tuesday, officials said.

Recent related news from verified sources

Delta jet dumps fuel on California school playground

A Delta airliner experiencing mechanical trouble dumped jet fuel onto a school playground in the Los Angeles area, leaving 20 students and several adults with...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.