Virginia poised for historic vote on Equal Rights Amendment

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State lawmakers are poised to take a major step toward making Virginia the critical 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Virginia House and Senate, both controlled by Democrats, are expected to advance the gender equality measure in floor votes Wednesday. The votes will be […]
