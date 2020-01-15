Global  

Fashion chain Jeanswest collapses as retail sector continues to struggle

The Age Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Jeanswest's collapse marks the fourth major blow to the retail sector since the start of the year as shopkeepers lament low consumer spending.
