'Game of Thrones' actors among Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' cast
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Amazon unveiled the first cast of actors for its highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings streaming television series on Tuesday, including two Game of Thrones veterans, and said production would begin in New Zealand next month. Among the 15 cast members are the British actors Robert Aramayo, who portrayed a young Ned Stark, and Joseph Mawle, who played Benjen Stark on HBO’s medieval fantasy hit Game of Thrones. Others coming to Lord of the Rings include British theater actor Owain Arthur, British-Iranian actress Nazanin Boniadi, Australian...
