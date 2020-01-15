Global  

'Game of Thrones' actors among Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' cast

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
'Game of Thrones' actors among Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' castAmazon unveiled the first cast of actors for its highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings streaming television series on Tuesday, including two Game of Thrones veterans, and said production would begin in New Zealand next month. Among the 15 cast members are the British actors Robert Aramayo, who portrayed a young Ned Stark, and Joseph Mawle, who played Benjen Stark on HBO’s medieval fantasy hit Game of Thrones. Others coming to Lord of the Rings include British theater actor Owain Arthur, British-Iranian actress Nazanin Boniadi, Australian...
Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' show has its star

You might recognize Robert Aramayo as the actor who played the young Ned Stark in the sixth and seventh seasons of Game of Thrones. The British actor will be...
engadget

Robert Aramayo Cast as Lead in Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series

Robert Aramayo Cast as Lead in Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ SeriesAmazon’s “Lord of the Rings” TV series has found it’s leading man. Robert Aramayo (“Game of Thrones,” “Mindhunter”) has been cast in the role...
The Wrap


