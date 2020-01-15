Ex-Trump aide Michael Flynn seeks to withdraw guilty plea
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Washington – Former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn filed court papers Tuesday to withdraw his guilty plea, saying federal prosecutors had acted in “bad faith” and broken their end of the bargain when they sought prison time for him. The request came one week after the Justice Department changed its position on Flynn’s punishment by recommending he serve up to six months behind bars for lying to the FBI during its investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Michael Flynn, President Donald...
Michael Bloomberg said he’s ready to spend as much money needed in the presidential election. The U.S. presidential candidate wants to do what he can to keep President Donald Trump from getting re-elected. Bloomberg rejects claims from rivals for the Democratic nomination that he’s is trying to...
President Donald Trump once berated former national security adviser Michael Flynn and other senior staff members.
Business Insider reports Trump was furious they failed to arrange a call with Russian..