Impeachment vote today in US House of Representatives

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Impeachment vote today in US House of RepresentativesThe US House of Representatives will vote today to send impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump to the Senate. It will pave the way for a trial which is likely to begin next Tuesday. Last month, Donald Trump became only the third US president to be impeached by the House...
Prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial announced [Video]Prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial announced

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry as prosecutors for his Senate trial. Intelligence committee chairman Adam..

Democrats add last-minute evidence in impeachment [Video]Democrats add last-minute evidence in impeachment

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday they would include new evidence when they send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Wednesday,..

Pelosi sets Wednesday vote on sending Trump impeachment charges to Senate

The Democratic-led US House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, House...
U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the Senate would not haggle with the House of Representatives over procedures for President Donald...
