loverly brown RT @dcexaminer: "If there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families.” @Justin… 2 minutes ago Angelica @KevTra57 @tedcruz Iran shot down an airplane with its own citizens on board all were killed then shot 1200 protes… https://t.co/VoEYYvFQ4I 4 minutes ago Kathleen Organ RT @AlinejadMasih: "Rulers of the Islamic Republic of Iran are criminals. In order to keep power, they kill innocent people like flies . An… 9 minutes ago James McCool RT @DeplrbleRzistr: So according to Justin Trudeau we should sit back and let our Embassies get attacked. Iran is not to blame. The passeng… 20 minutes ago Philip E. Fisher III RT @ckkirsch1: There you go. Using Russian technology will get you nowhere. How sad. How pathetic. No wonder Iran is standing down. Morons.… 37 minutes ago