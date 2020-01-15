Global  

Farah pulls out of Australian Open after failed drug test

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Farah pulls out of Australian Open after failed drug testBOGOTA, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Men's doubles world No.1 Robert Farah withdrew from this month's Australian Open on Tuesday after a positive doping test. The 32-year-old Colombian said he was informed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) that he was...
Recent related news from verified sources

Men's doubles world No. 1 Farah out of Australian Open

Colombian Robert Farah, ranked world number one in men's doubles, has withdrawn from the Australian Open for personal reasons, tournament organizers said on...
Reuters

Top-ranked men's doubles player Robert Farah fails doping test

Men's doubles world No. 1 Robert Farah said on Tuesday that he tested positive for a banned substance, hours after the Colombian pulled out of the Australian...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

nevrakia1

the Critic They all say the same think. (the DOG done it) not bad mermaid to pass you TIME now . World No. 1 doubles tennis pl… https://t.co/XYxguSY7Uc 5 hours ago

MSNAustralia

MSN Australia World No. 1 doubles player out of Aus Open after failed drugs test https://t.co/DaxvdH6IGa 5 hours ago

MSNAUSport

MSN Australia Sport World No. 1 doubles player out of Aus Open after failed drugs test https://t.co/x3rtNIh8TT 6 hours ago

roryjiwani

Rory Jiwani RT @AP_Sports: Top-ranked doubles player Robert Farah pulls out of Australian Open, says he tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid.… 8 hours ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports Top-ranked doubles player Robert Farah pulls out of Australian Open, says he tested positive for a banned anabolic… https://t.co/jqJH17V1Gl 8 hours ago

