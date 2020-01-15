Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Peru to deport tourists for allegedly damaging, defecating at Machu Picchu

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Peru to deport tourists for allegedly damaging, defecating at Machu PicchuLIMA — Peruvian police said on Tuesday they would deport five tourists and prosecute another after they allegedly damaged stonework and defecated among the ruins at Machu Picchu, an Incan...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Machu Picchu rubbish crisis threatens UNESCO heritage site [Video]Machu Picchu rubbish crisis threatens UNESCO heritage site

Tourists leave behind more than five tonnes of garbage every day.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tourist party faces jail over pooing in Machu Picchu Temple of the Sun

Tourist party faces jail over pooing in Machu Picchu Temple of the SunSix tourists have been arrested following a trip to Peru's Machu Picchu temple over accusations that they had defecated on the cultural heritage site."The six...
New Zealand Herald

Six tourists arrested after feces found in sacred Machu Picchu area

Six tourists arrested after feces found in sacred Machu Picchu areaSix tourists, including a French woman, have been arrested over accusations that they damaged Peru's cultural...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

british_asia

British Asia News Peru to deport tourists for allegedly damaging, defecating at Machu Picchu - https://t.co/pBZ3Qhn0nL #PeruvianPolice #Peru #MachuPicchu 57 minutes ago

1Dad1Kid

Talon & Tigger Peru to deport tourists for allegedly damaging, defecating at Machu... https://t.co/tSD5IBvAFx 1 hour ago

iamabofh

Suresh R Peru to deport tourists for allegedly damaging, defecating at Machu Picchu https://t.co/LZeSL9ojjv 2 hours ago

DavidBeazley4

💧madtruthbomber🆘 Some people really need a high five... to the head... with a blunt object. 😠 Peru to deport tourists for allegedl… https://t.co/tu8aZAMImG 2 hours ago

calgarysun

Calgary Sun Peru to deport tourists for allegedly damaging, defecating at Machu Picchu https://t.co/d9QMOhn0Wk https://t.co/0EkotQwCjE 3 hours ago

cabooklover

Kristin (크리스틴) Peru to deport tourists for allegedly damaging, defecating at Machu Picchu https://t.co/KHeWGuNNSV WTF is wrong with people?!?! 3 hours ago

Pen_Bird

Phlip RT @chaplinlives: Another sign that the End Times are Coming. Peru to deport tourists for allegedly damaging, defecating at Machu Picchu. H… 3 hours ago

chaplinlives

chaplinlives Another sign that the End Times are Coming. Peru to deport tourists for allegedly damaging, defecating at Machu Pic… https://t.co/ZCMnVVXtWJ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.