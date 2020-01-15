Peru to deport tourists for allegedly damaging, defecating at Machu Picchu

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

LIMA — Peruvian police said on Tuesday they would deport five tourists and prosecute another after they allegedly damaged stonework and defecated among the ruins at Machu Picchu, an Incan...


