Phase one agreement aside, could the trade war future mean choosing China or the US?

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
China and the US have done a deal. But a longer-term view suggests trade tensions between the pair will only grow. What will that mean for the network of nations trading extensively with both?
News video: US and China are set to sign phase-one trade deal

US and China are set to sign phase-one trade deal 02:30

 Washington and Beijing are set to sign a phase-one deal, aiming to reduce some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of American farm, energy and manufactured goods.

Breaking Down the Trade Deal: What's In the Phase One Deal Between the U.S. and China [Video]Breaking Down the Trade Deal: What's In the Phase One Deal Between the U.S. and China

Let's talk about the trade deal.

Trump 'settling for a weak' China trade deal: Schumer [Video]Trump 'settling for a weak' China trade deal: Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said the &apos;Phase 1&apos; trade agreement between the U.S. and China is &apos;remarkable for how little it achieves at an enormous..

Trump, Chinese vice premier to sign 'Phase One' trade deal but details still a mystery

The "Phase One" trade deal between the U.S. and China will signal a truce in the nearly two-year trade war between the world's two largest economies.
'Phase Two' China trade deal may come after US election: Trump

'Phase Two' China trade deal may come after US election: TrumpWashington (AFP) Jan 9, 2020 Negotiations for the second phase of a pending US-China trade deal will begin promptly but the outcome may wait until after this...
