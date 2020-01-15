Human Rights Watch report blasts China as its chief barred from Hong Kong
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () U.S.-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) has released a scathing review of the Chinese government, calling on the international community to push back against "the most brutal and pervasive oppression China has seen in decades" in its 2020 annual report.
Immigration officials have stopped the executive director of Human Rights Watch from entering Hong Kong. Kenneth Roth says he was visiting the city to release his organization's world human rights report, with a focus on China. Ash Rowe reports.