Spain: Search for missing person after chemical blast Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Spain on Wednesday resumed the search for a worker who is missing since a massive explosion at a petrochemical plant killed one person and injured eight others. The regional firefighters for Catalonia said 30 firefighting crews worked through the night to combat the massive fire near the city […] 👓 View full article

