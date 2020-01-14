Global  

Andy Warhol Through the Lens

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Photography was Andy Warhol’s secret weapon — the architecture of his oeuvre. A new show highlights many of his rarely seen images.
FBI Says Andy Warhol Piece Stolen [Video]FBI Says Andy Warhol Piece Stolen

The FBI is looking for information after a piece of artwork by Andy Warhol was stolen.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24


Recent related news from verified sources

Fair game: Does the fair use doctrine apply to Andy Warhol’s pop art?

The acclaimed “Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again” exhibit of more than 400 of Andy Warhol’s works has been making the rounds from…
ABA Journal

Andy Warhol exhibit set to debut at Art Gallery of Ontario in 2021

A new Andy Warhol exhibit partly focused on his personal life and sexuality is heading to Toronto.
CBC.ca

