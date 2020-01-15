Global  

Stuart Hogg: Exeter Chiefs full-back to captain Scotland in Six Nations

BBC News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Stuart Hogg is named Scotland captain as head coach Gregor Townsend includes six uncapped players in his 38-man squad for this year's Six Nations.
Recent related news from verified sources

Stuart Hogg named captain as Scotland reveal Six Nations squad

The two-time Lion is the most experienced player in the 38-man squad named by Gregor Townsend
Independent

Sport24.co.za | Stuart Hogg named Scotland captain for Six Nations

Stuart Hogg has been appointed as the new Scotland captain for the Six Nations, the Scottish Rugby Union announced on Wednesday.
News24

