Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Greta Gerwig and other Oscar snubs show that being a white male is still key to recognition ǀ View

euronews Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Greta Gerwig and other Oscar snubs show that being a white male is still key to recognition ǀ View
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Oscar Nomination Snubs

Oscar Nomination Snubs 01:12

 Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina are some of the most shocking snubs from this year’s Oscar nominations.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Florence pugh thinks 'Greta Gerwig's Oscars directing snub is sad' [Video]Florence pugh thinks 'Greta Gerwig's Oscars directing snub is sad'

Oscar nominees Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan are both "sad" and disappointed at the lack of a Best Director nomination for their ‘Little Women’ filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:41Published

Academy Awards 2020 SNUBS [Video]Academy Awards 2020 SNUBS

Greta Gerwig, JLO, Taron Egerton, The Farewell and more were snubbed by The Aademy when the Oscar 2020 nominations were released.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oscars 2020: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Are the First Couple to Compete Against Each Other

May the best partner win! When Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig started dating in 2011, who could have known that almost a decade later the immensely talented...
E! Online

Mostly White, Male Hosts Slam Mostly White, Male Oscar Nominees

“Yeah, you know there is a problem when female directors got the same number of nominations as ‘Cats,’” said Jimmy Kimmel.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.