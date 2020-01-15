Global  

Latest Bollywood News: Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' first look, 'Good Newwz' enters 300 crore club globally & more

DNA Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Take a look at the most trending Bollywood news from Alia Bhatt releasing the first look of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to "Good Newwz' entering 300 crore club globally, among others.
News video: Alia Bhatt's first look from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' out now

Alia Bhatt's first look from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' out now 00:52

 The first look of Alia Bhatt's character as 'Gangubai Kathiyawadi' is finally out now. The makers of the film took to social media to share the look.

Recent related news from verified sources

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' First Look: Alia Bhatt is sheer perfection in a never-seen-before avatar in latest posters

The first look of Alia Bhatt in and as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is out.
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood LifeZee NewsIndiaTimesMid-Day

Gangubai: DP had THIS to say about Alia's look

As promised, Alia Bhatt on Wednesday shared her intriguing first look from her much-anticipated film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
IndiaTimes


naeemhassan678

naeem ul hassan RT @dna: Latest Bollywood News: #AliaBhatt #GangubaiKathiawadi first look, #GoodNewwz enters 300 crore club globally & more https://t.co/P… 7 minutes ago

dna

DNA Latest Bollywood News: #AliaBhatt #GangubaiKathiawadi first look, #GoodNewwz enters 300 crore club globally & more https://t.co/P9tkvOaSdG 30 minutes ago

aliabhatt_fcjp

alia bhatt fc japan RT @etimes: .@aliaa08 wins an appreciation from her friend @deepikapadukone who loves her look in #GangubaiKathiawadi #AliaBhatt #Sanjay… 59 minutes ago

etimes

ETimes Here's how @RanveerOfficial reacted on @aliaa08's #GangubaiKathiawadi first look posters #AliaBhatt… https://t.co/5f15UdngnP 1 hour ago

RashmiSherigar

Rashmi RT @etimes: Fans are going gaga over @aliaa08's #GangubaiKathiawadi posters and showering their love on the actress #AliaBhatt #SanjayLee… 2 hours ago

RashmiSherigar

Rashmi RT @etimes: .@aliaa08's #GangubaiKathiawadi first look is surely awaited as fans pour in all their reactions for the actress #AliaBhatt… 3 hours ago

RashmiSherigar

Rashmi RT @etimes: .@aliaa08 teases us by releasing an official motion poster of #GangubaiKathiawadi with an exciting update #AliaBhatt #Sanjay… 3 hours ago

etimes

ETimes .@aliaa08 wins an appreciation from her friend @deepikapadukone who loves her look in #GangubaiKathiawadi… https://t.co/iSEjXTXDrx 4 hours ago

