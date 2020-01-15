Latest Bollywood News: Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' first look, 'Good Newwz' enters 300 crore club globally & more

naeem ul hassan RT @dna: Latest Bollywood News: #AliaBhatt #GangubaiKathiawadi first look, #GoodNewwz enters 300 crore club globally & more https://t.co/P… 7 minutes ago

DNA Latest Bollywood News: #AliaBhatt #GangubaiKathiawadi first look, #GoodNewwz enters 300 crore club globally & more https://t.co/P9tkvOaSdG 30 minutes ago

ETimes Here's how @RanveerOfficial reacted on @aliaa08's #GangubaiKathiawadi first look posters #AliaBhatt… https://t.co/5f15UdngnP 1 hour ago

Rashmi RT @etimes: Fans are going gaga over @aliaa08's #GangubaiKathiawadi posters and showering their love on the actress #AliaBhatt #SanjayLee… 2 hours ago

Rashmi RT @etimes: .@aliaa08's #GangubaiKathiawadi first look is surely awaited as fans pour in all their reactions for the actress #AliaBhatt… 3 hours ago

Rashmi RT @etimes: .@aliaa08 teases us by releasing an official motion poster of #GangubaiKathiawadi with an exciting update #AliaBhatt #Sanjay… 3 hours ago